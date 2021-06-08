Stillfront Group acquires idle mobile RPG Crush Them All from Godzilab

Stillfront Group has agreed to acquire Crush Them All, an idle mobile RPG developed by Godzilab, for an undisclosed fee.

The Swedish free-to-play game company said the title will be operated by its Imperia Online studio post-deal.

Crush Them All launched back in May 2017 and currently has 55,000 daily active users and approximately 250,000 monthly active users. It also pulled in 2 million downloads in 2020 and generated total bookings of $13 million during the last fiscal year.

Stillfront intends to leverage its existing live ops development and user acquisition capabilities to continue growing the title, and chose Imperia Online to lead the charge as it has previous experience "overtaking, operating and growing existing game assets from other studios."

"Asset acquisition is a valuable component in Stillfront's merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy and enables us to leverage our large experience and knowledge within live ops and user acquisition," commented Stillfront CEO Jorgen Larsson.

As part of that M&A strategy, Stillfront has made a number of notable moves in recent years including purchasing casual game maker Candywriter for $74.4 million and nabbing collectible card game developer Everguild for $1.37 million.