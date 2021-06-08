Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Phoenix Games nabs stake in Midoki along with rights to mobile RPG Knighthood

June 8, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile game collective Phoenix Games has acquired a minority stake in UK mobile studio Midoki

The deal includes the rights to Midoki's mobile action RPG, Knighthood, which was published by King in 2020 and has amassed over 5 million downloads.

Phoenix was established by Flaregames founder Klaas Kersting in 2019 to unite small-to-midsize game companies under one banner to help them compete with the industry's bigger players.

The German company explained it intends to support Midoki and maximise the potential of Knighthood by improving user acquisition, ad monetisation, and live operations.

Phoenix has made a number of purchases in recent years, including deals for Romanian live-ops company Studio Firefly, Emergency developer Sixteen Tons, and UK studio Well Played Games.

