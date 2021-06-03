Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Robot Gentleman as a Senior Gameplay Engineer

June 8, 2021 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Gameplay Engineer, Robot Gentleman

Location: Remote or Poznań, Poland

Robot Gentleman, the independent games developer known for the atomic dark comedy adventures 60 Seconds! and 60 Parsecs!, is expanding its existing titles and branching into new genres and technology. To achieve this we need you - a  SENIOR GAMEPLAY ENGINEER - to join our studio REMOTELY OR ON-SITE in Poznań, Poland.

You are:

  • An experienced and proven engineer, who thrives on solving problems and facing technical challenges
  • A professional game developer with a holistic approach and interest in a wide range of development aspects
  • An open-minded, results driven, creative person
  • A dedicated gamer who enjoys innovative gameplay mechanics

You have:

  • Worked on two or more, shipped, PC or console game titles, through all stages of development
  • At least 5 years of game industry experience, working on commercially shipped projects
  • Extensive experience working on gameplay solutions
  • Experience collaborating with a multidisciplinary game development team
  • A natural drive to learn, improve and adapt to new creative challenges

Your skills include:

  • Excellent skills in C#
  • Experience working in C++
  • Experience with the Unity engine
  • Hands-on experience with Visual Studio
  • Experience with version control systems, especially PSCM and P4
  • Engineering effective, reliable and robust architectures based on design specifications, as well as own initiative, research and experimentation
  • Excellent self-organization and a sense of responsibility, ability to produce quality work per requirements with minimal supervision
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills, ability to effectively communicate your work to others, as well as giving, receiving and acting on feedback
  • Knowledge of the games industry, current gaming hardware and existing gaming and software development trends
  • Fluent English - in speech and writing

A bonus if you:

  • Served a role of a lead or senior programmer on an already published PC/console game project
  • Held a specialized engineering role, such as AI, network or audio programming, on past projects
  • Have multi platform development or porting experience
  • Have commercial experience developing on engines other than Unity
  • Have past experience working in other game development roles
  • Have a BSc/BEng (or higher) degree in Computing Science (or similar science/engineering course)

Interested? Learn more here!

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

