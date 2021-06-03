Get a job: Join Robot Gentleman as a Senior Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote or Poznań, Poland

Robot Gentleman, the independent games developer known for the atomic dark comedy adventures 60 Seconds! and 60 Parsecs!, is expanding its existing titles and branching into new genres and technology. To achieve this we need you - a SENIOR GAMEPLAY ENGINEER - to join our studio REMOTELY OR ON-SITE in Poznań, Poland.

You are:

An experienced and proven engineer, who thrives on solving problems and facing technical challenges

A professional game developer with a holistic approach and interest in a wide range of development aspects

An open-minded, results driven, creative person

A dedicated gamer who enjoys innovative gameplay mechanics

You have:

Worked on two or more, shipped, PC or console game titles, through all stages of development

At least 5 years of game industry experience, working on commercially shipped projects

Extensive experience working on gameplay solutions

Experience collaborating with a multidisciplinary game development team

A natural drive to learn, improve and adapt to new creative challenges

Your skills include:

Excellent skills in C#

Experience working in C++

Experience with the Unity engine

Hands-on experience with Visual Studio

Experience with version control systems, especially PSCM and P4

Engineering effective, reliable and robust architectures based on design specifications, as well as own initiative, research and experimentation

Excellent self-organization and a sense of responsibility, ability to produce quality work per requirements with minimal supervision

Strong communication and collaboration skills, ability to effectively communicate your work to others, as well as giving, receiving and acting on feedback

Knowledge of the games industry, current gaming hardware and existing gaming and software development trends

Fluent English - in speech and writing

A bonus if you:

Served a role of a lead or senior programmer on an already published PC/console game project

Held a specialized engineering role, such as AI, network or audio programming, on past projects

Have multi platform development or porting experience

Have commercial experience developing on engines other than Unity

Have past experience working in other game development roles

Have a BSc/BEng (or higher) degree in Computing Science (or similar science/engineering course)

Interested? Learn more here!

