Coffee Talk creator Toge Productions is offering funding to devs in Southeast Asia

June 9, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Coffee Talk developer Toge Productions has launched the Toge Game Fund Initiative to help developers from Southeast Asia secure funding for their game projects.

The Indonesian developer and publisher will offer creators in the region up to $10,000 in funding to build a minimum viable product or vertical slice. Funding will be paid in installments based on projected milestones and deliverables agreed upon by both parties. 

Notably, the company explained that developers who secure a grant won't be required to pay any cash back and will retain full ownership of their IP. Toge, meanwhile, will provide consultation and mentorship, project management assistance, and testing and feedback. In exchange, Toge is requesting developers offer it the right of first refusal to agree a publishing deal for completed projects. 

Outlining why it established the fund, Toge said it wants to help marginalized and underrepresented game developers in Southeast Asia turn their ideas into reality. 

"During the Flash game era, small developers in Southeast Asia flourished with the help of game sponsorships. These sponsorships help new teams experiment and iterate their ideas while minimizing their risks. Unfortunately, the Flash sponsorship era is now gone," said the company.

"In order to help marginalized and underrepresented game developers of Southeast Asia turn their game ideas into reality, we need to provide a safety net for them to experiment and iterate, similar to the Flash sponsorship era. This is the reason Toge Productions is launching Toge Game Fund Initiative."

Those keen to learn more about the fund can visit the Toge website where there's an extensive FAQ and information on how to sign up.

