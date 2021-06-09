The Itch bundle for Palestinian Aid has passed its $500K fundraising goal

The Itch-hosted Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid has surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $500,000.

The bundle features 1019 games from over 800 creators, including the award-winning Liyla and the Shadows of War from Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh, for $5 or more, and was backed by a group of indie developers looking to raise money for Palestinians in need.

All proceeds from the bundle will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works agency, which works to deliver food and medical assistance to Palestinians. The bundle will be available until June 11, and has now upped its fundraising target to $1 million.

Those looking to lend their support can grab the bundle, which has raised precisely $535,942.39 at the time of writing, by clicking right here.