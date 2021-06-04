Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is searching for a Sr. Concept Artist, responsible for creating pre-visualization work that includes but is not limited to environment, character, and props, blending significant industry experience and artistic versatility to a variety of production tasks. Possesses the agility required to move quickly between technical and artistic challenges. In addition, Artist must leverage experience and knowledge to provide feedback, mentoring, and recommendations throughout the course of product development.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Serves as a mentor for the art team, assisting in training while sharing techniques and workflow

Creates pivotal content for new or existing properties

Assists in setting the artistic direction for new and existing properties

Assists in setting "quality targets" for new or existing properties

Provides detailed and relevant feedback across a variety of creative material

Demonstrates the ability to analyze and critique marketing and advertising art

Utilizes industry experience to provide clear recommendations on team structure, company policy, and artistic direction

Serves as a "Jack of All Trades" assisting production across a variety of disciplines

Displays an expertise across a variety of artistic disciplines including design, composition, color theory, rhythm, and balance

Displays an ability to lead by example amidst artistic and technical challenges

Ability to create work seamlessly throughout a diverse selection styles and sensibilities

Display a proven track record of dependability, consistency, and high quality work

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities: Provides feedback, mentoring, and recommendations to art teams.

Education and/or Experience: Master's degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Computer Skills:

Expert understanding of Photoshop or equivalent required.

Understanding of Maya’s modeling and texture tool sets and Z-brush a plus.

Ability to adapt to proprietary tools.

Other Skills:

Mastery level of demonstrated ability with color theory, anatomy, composition, design, perspective, lighting, and painting.

Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules.

Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team.



Please Note: This is a Fixed-Term contract with an expected end date. We anticipate the service period for this contract to be for 6-months.

If you are interested in applying for our Sr. Concept Art role, please submit your application, resume and portfolio using the link provided. We look forward to reviewing your work!

