June 10, 2021
GameStop lines up Amazon veterans for CEO and CFO roles

June 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
U.S. game retailer GameStop has named Amazon veterans Matt Furlong and Mike Recupero as its new CEO and CFO, respectively.

Furlong will replace outgoing CEO George Sherman, who took on the role in April 2019 before announcing his departure earlier this year

The inbound chief exec worked at Amazon for close to nine years, most recently serving as country leader in Australia. Prior to that, he worked as director and technical advisor for Amazon's North America Consumer Business, and oversaw the Consumer Electronics & Home department as category leader and director.

GameStop's new CFO, Mike Recupero, spent over 17 years at Amazon in a number of key roles. They most recently served as CFO of the North American Consumer Business, and before that worked as the CFO of Prime Video.

Furlong will officially join GameStop on June 21, 2021, with Recupero starting a few weeks later on July 12. 

GameStop said both appointments reflect the recently refreshed board's focus on "building a technology company and investing in growth."

