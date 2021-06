Newsbrief: Early access colony simulator Going Medieval has sold over 175,000 copies over in one week.

The title, which asks players to help a group of medieval villagers prosper in the wilderness by constructing a sprawling fortress while keeping them happy, launched on PC on June 1, 2021.

It's the debut release from Serbian developer Foxy Voxel, which began working on the project back in 2018 and eventually caught the eye of publisher The Irregular Corporation. The studio has indicated Going Medieval will remain in early access for at least a year.