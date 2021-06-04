Enjoy musical performances from these remarkable artists during GDC 2021

We're just a few weeks away from GDC 2021, and today we're excited to give you a sneak peek at the musical artists you can expect to enjoy during the event!

We know GDC is an important opportunity for you to learn, meet up with peers, and make new friends in the game industry, but it's also important to make time to unwind during the conference.

That's why the GDC event schedule has been seasoned with opportunities to lean back from your screen and relax, including three musical performances from musicians inspired by video games.

Without further ado, here are the performers you can look forward to seeing during GDC 2021!

Mega Ran

With more than a decade of professional video game inspired music-making behind him, Teacher/Rapper/Hero Mega Ran was able to not just weather and survive the Covid-19 pandemic, but the celebrated rapper was able to actually thrive in it. When March 2020 forced an unprecedented career pivot from focusing on live shows and recorded music, to focus on digital content and fan interaction Mega Ran seamlessly transformed his style to adapt to the times.

From his wildly successful run with his own web show Random House Studios to the monthly online only 4 Eyed Horsemen Specials, to releasing his first book, and doubling down on his podcast "Random Encounters" while getting partnered on Twitch as an interactive video game music DJ and content creator, Mega Ran has spent the pandemic innovating his approach while keeping an eye on the horizon for his opportunity to get back in front of his diehard fans all of the world.

Mariachi Entertainment System

Mariachi Entertainment System, founded in 2015 in San Antonio, TX is an ensemble of classically-trained professional mariachis who specialize in playing covers of songs from video games and popular culture with varying regional Mexican styles and influence. Mariachi Entertainment System uses a blend of traditional Mexican folk flavor, classical fundamentals, jazz harmony and indigenous mariachi instruments to bring their unique and impactful sound to listeners all over the world.

Mariachi Entertainment System makes music with the goal of bringing people together either disconnected from one another because of stereotypes or disconnected from their cultural identity. MES has performed for thousands of fans at MAGFest, PAX South, and shared the stage with VGM icons such as Ocarina Virtuouso David Ramos, Prog Rock master Ro Panuganti, and legendary composer David Wise.

Matt, TheBanjoPlayer

Matt Menefee has received great accolades as one of the premier banjo virtuosos on the scene today. Matt loves to showcase the unique versatility of the banjo beyond Bluegrass, in styles as diverse as Hip Hop, Rock, EDM, Jazz, and even Classical music. In 2016, Matt had the crazy idea of arranging video game music using the instrumentation for a traditional bluegrass ensemble. The result was The Hit Points record. He credits video game music composers such as Koji Kondo, Yasunori Mitsuda, Michiru Yamane, Nobuo Uematu as some his biggest musical influences and inspirations to pursue music.

Matt has performed/recorded with artists and producers including Matthew Wilder, Vance Powell, Charlie Peacock, Mumford & Sons, Béla Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Bruce Hornsby, Warren Haynes, Dan Auerbach (of the Black Keys), Dan Huff, Jeff Sipe, Big & Rich, Chebacca, DJ Poet, Edward Sharp and the Magnetic Zeros, Bears Den and Old Crow Medicine Show.

