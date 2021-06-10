Hackers nab source code for Frostbite, FIFA , and other EA tech

A group of hackers have stolen a cache of sensitive data from Electronic Arts that includes source code for FIFA 21 and the Frostbite engine.

According to a report on Motherboard, an EA representative has confirmed that an unnamed group of hackers successfully stole roughly 780gb of data which additionally includes proprietary EA frameworks and software development kits.

EA did add that no player data was compromised, and that it is working to investigate the source of the breach.

“Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business,” they stated.

An anonymous source tipped Motherboard off after news of the heist spread as the thieves began attempting to auction off the purloined data.