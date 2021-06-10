Here's what debuted at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest kickoff

Geoff Keighley’s breakaway E3-aligned event, Summer Game Fest, began its onslaught of game announcements in a new broadcast today.

Summer Game Fest continued Keighley’s strategy of mixing world premieres and buddy-buddy celebrity cameos, but also came with an intriguing batch of new announcements. Here’s a quick rundown of the most notable debuts.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developed by Gearbox, published by 2K

Release date: 2022

Gearbox and 2K debuted Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a star-studded looter shooter featuring Ashly Burch’s breakout character from Borderlands. In an eyebrow-raising move, this appears to be a spinoff of the Tabletop RPG DLC for Borderlands, but minus the Borderlands branding.

Metal Slug Tactics

Developed by DotEmu, published by SNK

Release date: Unknown

SNK’s Metal Slug is being revived as a tactics game with “roguelike elements.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Developed by Kojima Productions

Release date: "Coming Soon"

Death Stranding is jumping to PlayStation 5 with a “Director’s Cut” edition, though it was announced with a humor-lined teaser where protagonist Sam Porter Bridges fooled around with a Metal Gear Solid-styled cardboard box.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Developed by Frontier

Release date: 2021

Frontier and Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum debuted a sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, one that seems to follow the Jurassic World films’ move toward unleashing the series’ cloned dinosaurs on the entire world.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Developed by Activision

Release date: 2021

Call of Duty is skipping the bulk of E3’s festivities, but it’s worth noting that Activision’s announced a new series of game modes for its financial powerhouse Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s another instance of a popular Battle Royale adding non-Battle Royale modes. (Apex Legends dropped its Arenas game mode a few weeks back).

Among Us

Developed by: InnerSloth Games

Release Date: Unknown

Not much here except just noting that Among Us is adding a hide & seek mode. We like announcing that a game is announcing hide & seek at a big official show.

Salt and Sacrifice

Developed by: Devoured Studios, Ska Studios.

Release date: 2022

The Salt and Sanctuary developers returned with a direct sequel to their 2D SoulsBourne game. This entry will be adding local and online co-op modes.

We'll update this story with more entries as they debut.