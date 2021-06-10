Koch Media debuts new publishing arm: Prime Matter

The Matryoshka doll of game publishers under Embracer Group has revealed a new member: Prime Matter.

The publisher made its debut during the Summer Games Fest kickoff stream, in a logo-laden trailer announcing what games it would be publishing.

These include existing titles like Kingdom Come Deliverance, Outward, Iron Harvest, Phoenix Point, and Payday 3, along with a host of newly announced titles.

New games under the label include Scars Above, Codename Final Form, Dolmen, The Last Oricru, Eches of the End, The Chant, and Encased.

Per a press release, Prime Matter will be based out of Koch Media's Munich headquarters, and is helmed by Mario Gerhold.

You can see a sneak peak of the games Prime Matter is publishing in the sizzle reel below: