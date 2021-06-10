Ex-Treyarch devs debut new Sony-partnered studio Deviation Games

Treyarch veterans Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell have announced the creation of Deviation Games, a new studio making a new game with Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The duo made a public debut on today’s Summer Game Fest livestream, but also added more details about their existence on PlayStation’s official blog.

Anthony and Blundell were coy about what kind of game Deviation Games is working on, but that the team is “drawing on what we’ve learned over our collective decades making games, but we’re also out to make something fresh and brimming with innovation like you’ve never experienced before.”

We’re not afraid to say that our ambitions are super high,” Anthony writes. “We’re setting out to make a huge, content-rich game with a focus on a lot of action and a lot of energy.