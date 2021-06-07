Get a job: Treyarch is hiring a Senior Test Automation Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Santa Monica, California

Treyarch, the studio behind the best-selling Call of Duty – Black Ops franchise is seeking a passionate Senior Test Automation Engineer to help us take our cutting-edge games to the next level.

Automated tests are an essential technique we use to detect and report defects in our products. This enables developers to efficiently collaborate and iterate on compelling and exciting gameplay.

If you are passionate about writing tests and tools, developing frameworks, and orchestrating data center automation, this opportunity will allow you to have an impact on a game played by millions of fans across the globe.

As a Senior Test Automation Engineer, you will work closely with Quality Assurance and Engineering leadership to realize our vision for automated tests. You’ll write and maintain tools and develop stress tests, collect and visualize data, analyze and report results. Effective communication skills will be used to build relationships with and influence developers across the organization.

YOUR MISSION:

Collaborate with developers to create and implement automated tests to efficiently detect defects.

Conduct analysis of test results and partner with feature developers to understand unexpected outcomes.

Identify, design, and implement solutions to increase and improve automated test coverage

Support tests running on consoles in our data centers and at developers’ desks

Ownership and responsibility for a rich automation infrastructure covering areas such as performance, stability, build verification, and data integrity.

Work with colleagues across multiple departments and studios to design automation strategies that solve some of our most complex problems.

Identify risk areas and proactively mitigate.

Create and support tools to improve workflows and productivity for QA team

Conduct research to develop new techniques and maintain a process of technological evolution.

Meet regularly with QA leadership to develop plans and roadmaps

Mentor other engineers on the automation team.

PLAYER PROFILE

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, a related field, or equivalent experience

A minimum of 5 years’ relevant work experience

Strong passion for automation and software testing

Experience developing test frameworks

Advanced understanding of Python, C/C++, and SQL

Deep grasp of computer architecture, networks, and operating systems

Experience working in a collaborative team environment

Self-motivated, strong sense of independence

Extra Points:

Experience developing console games

Familiarity with QA methodologies

Knowledge of Git, Puppet, Grafana, Perforce, Linux, Flask

Experience in a management or leadership position

Passion for video games, especially FPS games

About Treyarch

Founded in 1996, Treyarch is an award-winning videogame studio, driven to create awesome games for the world to enjoy. It is an approach that has helped make the studio behind the Black Ops series an industry-leading developer. Call of Duty®: Black Ops, Call of Duty®: Black Ops II, Call of Duty®: Black Ops III, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4, and the studio’s most recent release, Call of Duty®: Black Ops - Cold War, have all gone on to break industry records. Additionally, Treyarch is the birthplace of fan favorite, Call of Duty’s Zombies.

Working at Treyarch means having the opportunity to work on some of the biggest videogames in the industry, all within a culture that values individual talent and the teams that bring games to life. We provide our teams with the cutting-edge development tools needed to make their most ambitious plans a reality, allowing for rapid iteration and the ability to create the kinds of memorable gameplay moments that are ultimately shared by millions of fans around the world. We also embrace challenges, knowing that together, we can overcome anything…and hopefully inspire a few new game developers along the way.

Treyarch is wholly owned by Activision. To learn more about our studio, please visit us at www.treyarch.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/treyarch, and @treyarch on Twitter.

