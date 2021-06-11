Little Orpheus , Genshin Impact and more celebrated at 2021 Apple Design Awards

A number of video games have been celebrated at the 2021 Apple Design Awards, which honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.

The Chinese Room's madcap platformer Little Orpheus and experimental toy box Pok Pok Playroom both nabbed a Delight and Fun Award for providing "memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences."

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, an open world adventure game about saving local wildlife and respecting the environment from Monument Valley developer Ustwo, grabbed a Social Impact Award for shining a light on crucial issues.

Elsewhere, MiHoYo's hugely popular mobile action-RPG Genshin Impact was honored with a Visuals and Graphics Award, and Riot Games' take on the mobile MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift picked up an Innovation Award for offering a "state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies."

You can find the full list of winners, which includes all the finalists, over on the Apple website.