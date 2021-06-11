Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Little Orpheus , Genshin Impact and more celebrated at 2021 Apple Design Awards

Little Orpheus, Genshin Impact and more celebrated at 2021 Apple Design Awards

June 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Business/Marketing

A number of video games have been celebrated at the 2021 Apple Design Awards, which honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design. 

The Chinese Room's madcap platformer Little Orpheus and experimental toy box Pok Pok Playroom both nabbed a Delight and Fun Award for providing "memorable, engaging, and satisfying experiences." 

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, an open world adventure game about saving local wildlife and respecting the environment from Monument Valley developer Ustwo, grabbed a Social Impact Award for shining a light on crucial issues. 

Elsewhere, MiHoYo's hugely popular mobile action-RPG Genshin Impact was honored with a Visuals and Graphics Award, and Riot Games' take on the mobile MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift picked up an Innovation Award for offering a "state-of-the-art experience through novel use of Apple technologies."

You can find the full list of winners, which includes all the finalists, over on the Apple website.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image