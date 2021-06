Newsbrief: Turkish mobile developer Hungri Games has raised $1.1 million to expand its game catalog and open a new UK studio.

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the cash will specifically be used to accelerate the development of new mid-core and core mobile titles. It will also finance the opening of a UK studio that Hungri intends to fill with 25 employees by the end of the year.

Established in 2019, Hungri Games' roster includes strategy-RPGs like Gods of Gods: Age of Mythology and Legends of Khans.