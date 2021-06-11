Hypercasual publisher Voodoo acquires marketing company Bidshake

Hypercasual mobile game publisher Voodoo has acquired cross-channel marketing automation platform Bidshake for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Tel Aviv, Bidshake is described a "one-stop automation platform for all user acquisition and monetisation needs."

Voodoo explained that Bidshake will continue to operate independently post-acquisition while working to expand its roster of clients and extend its range of products and services.

Bidshake co-founders Stephane Pitoun and Alexandra Palacci said the deal will allow it to help even more mobile developers "navigate through and increasingly competitive and data-driven environment."