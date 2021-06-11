Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hypercasual publisher Voodoo acquires marketing company Bidshake

Hypercasual publisher Voodoo acquires marketing company Bidshake

June 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Hypercasual mobile game publisher Voodoo has acquired cross-channel marketing automation platform Bidshake for an undisclosed fee. 

Based in Tel Aviv, Bidshake is described a "one-stop automation platform for all user acquisition and monetisation needs." 

Voodoo explained that Bidshake will continue to operate independently post-acquisition while working to expand its roster of clients and extend its range of products and services. 

Bidshake co-founders Stephane Pitoun and Alexandra Palacci said the deal will allow it to help even more mobile developers "navigate through and increasingly competitive and data-driven environment." 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Lead Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image