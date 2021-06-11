Delisting Cyberpunk was 'in the interest of the PlayStation community'

Axios has an interview out with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan today covering a number of different topics—and it includes one eye-catching quote about Cyberpunk 2077’s lack of presence on the PlayStation digital store.

In the bullet-point interview, Ryan shared his thoughts about yanking the game last December.

“This was a tough decision for us to make,” he said, “but ultimately we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them."

As for what it would take for Cyberpunk to return to the digital storefront, Ryan apparently kept that close to the chest. He did take the time to discuss his thoughts on the PlayStation 5 shortage, and how Sony’s success with original games on the PS4 did arrive at the end of that console’s life cycle.

