Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Delisting Cyberpunk was 'in the interest of the PlayStation community'

Delisting Cyberpunk was 'in the interest of the PlayStation community'

June 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
June 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Axios has an interview out with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan today covering a number of different topics—and it includes one eye-catching quote about Cyberpunk 2077’s lack of presence on the PlayStation digital store.

In the bullet-point interview (please e-mail [email protected] if you would like us to start doing bullet-point interviews), Ryan shared his thoughts about yanking the game last December.

“This was a tough decision for us to make,” he said, “but ultimately we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them."

As for what it would take for Cyberpunk to return to the digital storefront, Ryan apparently kept that close to the chest. He did take the time to discuss his thoughts on the PlayStation 5 shortage, and how Sony’s success with original games on the PS4 did arrive at the end of that console’s life cycle.

You can read those thoughts and more in the full interview over on Axios.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Lead Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image