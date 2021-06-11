Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Netflix announces Blood Dragon, Splinter Cell animated shows

Netflix announces Blood Dragon, Splinter Cell animated shows

June 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
June 11, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

It’s not just video games having a hype week this week. Netflix has been hosting an array of livestreams and Twitter announcements for a number of “geek-themed” content and today’s announcements were focused on its video game-licensed shows.

Two of those shows revealed to the public for the first time include two Ubisoft-themed adaptations: Captain Laserhawk, A Blood Dragon Remix (inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon), and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (inspired by Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, in turn inspired by the works of Tom Clancy).

A noteworthy wrinkle of these two properties being adapted is that both are adapted from Ubisoft games last released in 2013. For Splinter Cell, that also marked the last mainstream entry in the series to date. 

Netflix seems to be one of the few distributors that’s cracked the code of adapting video game series. It also debuted footage of its previously announced Cuphead and League of Legends-themed shows, and it’s announced a spinoff for its critically acclaimed Castlevania series.

Elsewhere, the company’s been steadily making progress on a new season of The Witcher, and appears to be finally playing into the series’ shared DNA with CD Projekt Red’s game series. The two companies announced “WitcherCon,” a Witcher-themed event taking place on July 9th (that apparently will not include any new game announcements from CDPR).

Related Jobs

California College of the Arts
California College of the Arts — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Unranked, Adjunct Faculty, Animation Program
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Lead Character Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image