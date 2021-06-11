Netflix announces Blood Dragon, Splinter Cell animated shows

It’s not just video games having a hype week this week. Netflix has been hosting an array of livestreams and Twitter announcements for a number of “geek-themed” content and today’s announcements were focused on its video game-licensed shows.

Two of those shows revealed to the public for the first time include two Ubisoft-themed adaptations: Captain Laserhawk, A Blood Dragon Remix (inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon), and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell (inspired by Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, in turn inspired by the works of Tom Clancy).

A noteworthy wrinkle of these two properties being adapted is that both are adapted from Ubisoft games last released in 2013. For Splinter Cell, that also marked the last mainstream entry in the series to date.

Netflix seems to be one of the few distributors that’s cracked the code of adapting video game series. It also debuted footage of its previously announced Cuphead and League of Legends-themed shows, and it’s announced a spinoff for its critically acclaimed Castlevania series.

Elsewhere, the company’s been steadily making progress on a new season of The Witcher, and appears to be finally playing into the series’ shared DNA with CD Projekt Red’s game series. The two companies announced “WitcherCon,” a Witcher-themed event taking place on July 9th (that apparently will not include any new game announcements from CDPR).