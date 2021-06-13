Xbox reveals Starfield , Redfall at E3 press conference

Merrily E3 rolls along---and today it rolled into the joint Microsoft/Bethesda press conference, and marked the first major confirmation that the Maryland-based game publisher’s titles would start to become Xbox and PC exclusives.

The press conference also proved to be a shot in the arm for the already-beefed-up Xbox Game Pass. A number of titles like Starfield and Redfall will be available on the subscription service on day 1.

There were plenty of other titles on display, including a new look at the long-delayed Halo Infinite. Here’s a list of the major announcements.

Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release date: November 11th, 2022.

Last teased in 2020, Starfield was finally unveiled to the world (slightly early, due to a hiccup in the Washington Post’s content management system) as an Xbox/PC exclusive. More intriguingly, the game will be playable on Xbox Game Pass on day one—a big move for Microsoft to try and get more players on their subscription service.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Release Date: April 28, 2022

The Russian post-apocalyptic series’ next entry was announced as being another PC/Xbox exclusive, and would also be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: WB Games

Just a note that Turtle Rock’s Left 4 Dead­-inspired title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass immediately on launch.

Contraband

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Xbox Game Studios

Release date: 2022

The developers of the Just Cause series teased a new co-op open world game that yes, will also be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass on launch. It’s also an Xbox console exclusive.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Developer: Rare

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: June 22nd, 2021

Sea of Thieves is getting in on the “metaverse” business with an official Pirates of the Caribbean tie-in courtesy of Disney.

Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine Entertainment

Release Date: August 25, 2021

The long-awaited, long-in-development Psychonauts 2 got a new trailer and release date.

Party Animals

Developer: Recreate Games

Release Date: 2020

Plush, Gang Beasts-like multiplayer brawler Party Animals will be an Xbox console exclusive.

Somerville

Developer: Jump Ship

Release date: 2022

Developer Jump Ship debuted a moody alien invasion/exploration game titled Somerville.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: Holiday 2021

343 boss Bonnie Ross announced that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode would be free-to-play, then followed with a new preview for this fall’s shooter release.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studios

Publisher: Focus Home

Release Date: 2022

Asobo Studios’ A Plague Tale: Innocence got a surprise sequel announcement as an Xbox Console….something something.

Slime Rancher 2

Developer/Publisher: Monomi Park

Monomi Park’s Slime Rancher gets a sequel laser-aimed at Xbox Game Pass.

Shredders

Developer: Foampunch

Release Date: Maybe December 2021

Ubisoft’s not the only developer debuting an extreme sports title this year---developer Foam Punch showed off a serene-looking snowboarding game called Shredders.

Replaced

Developer: Sad Cat Studios, Coat Sink

Release date: 2022

It was a good day for moody-looking games, as developers Sad Cat Studios and Coat Sink showed off Replaced, a 2D action game with a huge sense of style. And yes, it’s another day-one-GamePass release.

Among Us

Developer: Innersloth

Publisher: Innersloth

Release Date: “Coming soon”

Innersloth announced it’s bringing the megapopular Among Us to Xbox “soon,” along with new expanded lobby sizes.

Age of Empires IV

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: October 28th.

It’s been a long time since the phrase “Age of Empires sequel” was relevant, but here we are. Microsoft showed off gameplay for a new Age of Empires game, and confirmed it would also be coming to Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds 2

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: Unknown

Obsidian Entertainment debuted the sequel to The Outer Worlds as an Xbox exclusive that will be available on GamePass in a self-aware trailer that kind of undermined how neat and funny The Outer worlds is.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Developer: Asobo Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: July 27th, 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally landing on Xbox Series X/S, and is coming with another movie-tie-in—a promo for the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: November 9th

It’s not an Xbox conference without a Forza Horizon appearance. The series is headed to Mexico, and of course, Xbox Game Pass.

Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release date: Summer 2022

Arkane Austin showed off what it’s been working on while its sister studio plugs away on Deathloop. It’s a multiplayer vampire hunting game exclusively on Xbox consoles, and available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

It goes without saying that the word “Xbox Game Pass” was allover this conference---Microsoft definitely looks to be interested in boosting that service as much as it can in 2021-2022.