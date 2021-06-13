Xbox reveals Starfield , Redfall at E3 press conference

Merrily E3 rolls along---and today it rolled into the joint Microsoft/Bethesda press conference, and marked the first major confirmation that the Maryland-based game publisher’s titles would start to become Xbox and PC exclusives.
The press conference also proved to be a shot in the arm for the already-beefed-up Xbox Game Pass. A number of titles like Starfield and Redfall will be available on the subscription service on day 1.
There were plenty of other titles on display, including a new look at the long-delayed Halo Infinite. Here’s a list of the major announcements.
Starfield
Developer: Bethesda Studios
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Release date: November 11th, 2022.
Last teased in 2020, Starfield was finally unveiled to the world (slightly early, due to a hiccup in the Washington Post’s content management system) as an Xbox/PC exclusive. More intriguingly, the game will be playable on Xbox Game Pass on day one—a big move for Microsoft to try and get more players on their subscription service.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl
Developer: GSC Game World
Publisher: GSC Game World
Release Date: April 28, 2022
The Russian post-apocalyptic series’ next entry was announced as being another PC/Xbox exclusive, and would also be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass.
Back 4 Blood
Developer: Turtle Rock Studios
Publisher: WB Games
Just a note that Turtle Rock’s Left 4 Dead-inspired title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass immediately on launch.
Contraband
Developer: Avalanche Studios
Xbox Game Studios
Release date: 2022
The developers of the Just Cause series teased a new co-op open world game that yes, will also be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass on launch. It’s also an Xbox console exclusive.
Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
Developer: Rare
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Release date: June 22nd, 2021
Sea of Thieves is getting in on the “metaverse” business with an official Pirates of the Caribbean tie-in courtesy of Disney.
Psychonauts 2
Developer: Double Fine Entertainment
Release Date: August 25, 2021
The long-awaited, long-in-development Psychonauts 2 got a new trailer and release date.
Party Animals
Developer: Recreate Games
Release Date: 2020
Plush, Gang Beasts-like multiplayer brawler Party Animals will be an Xbox console exclusive.
Somerville
Developer: Jump Ship
Release date: 2022
Developer Jump Ship debuted a moody alien invasion/exploration game titled Somerville.
Halo Infinite
Developer: 343 Industries
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Release Date: Holiday 2021
343 boss Bonnie Ross announced that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode would be free-to-play, then followed with a new preview for this fall’s shooter release.
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Developer: Asobo Studios
Publisher: Focus Home
Release Date: 2022
Asobo Studios’ A Plague Tale: Innocence got a surprise sequel announcement as an Xbox Console….something something.
Slime Rancher 2
Developer/Publisher: Monomi Park
Monomi Park’s Slime Rancher gets a sequel laser-aimed at Xbox Game Pass.
Shredders
Developer: Foampunch
Release Date: Maybe December 2021
Ubisoft’s not the only developer debuting an extreme sports title this year---developer Foam Punch showed off a serene-looking snowboarding game called Shredders.
Replaced
Developer: Sad Cat Studios, Coat Sink
Release date: 2022
It was a good day for moody-looking games, as developers Sad Cat Studios and Coat Sink showed off Replaced, a 2D action game with a huge sense of style. And yes, it’s another day-one-GamePass release.
Among Us
Developer: Innersloth
Publisher: Innersloth
Release Date: “Coming soon”
Innersloth announced it’s bringing the megapopular Among Us to Xbox “soon,” along with new expanded lobby sizes.
Age of Empires IV
Developer: Relic Entertainment
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Release Date: October 28th.
It’s been a long time since the phrase “Age of Empires sequel” was relevant, but here we are. Microsoft showed off gameplay for a new Age of Empires game, and confirmed it would also be coming to Game Pass.
The Outer Worlds 2
Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Release Date: Unknown
Obsidian Entertainment debuted the sequel to The Outer Worlds as an Xbox exclusive that will be available on GamePass in a self-aware trailer that kind of undermined how neat and funny The Outer worlds is.
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Developer: Asobo Studios
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Release date: July 27th, 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally landing on Xbox Series X/S, and is coming with another movie-tie-in—a promo for the upcoming Top Gun sequel.
Forza Horizon 5
Developer: Playground Games
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Release date: November 9th
It’s not an Xbox conference without a Forza Horizon appearance. The series is headed to Mexico, and of course, Xbox Game Pass.
Redfall
Developer: Arkane Studios
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Release date: Summer 2022
Arkane Austin showed off what it’s been working on while its sister studio plugs away on Deathloop. It’s a multiplayer vampire hunting game exclusively on Xbox consoles, and available day one on Xbox Game Pass.
It goes without saying that the word “Xbox Game Pass” was allover this conference---Microsoft definitely looks to be interested in boosting that service as much as it can in 2021-2022.