Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox reveals Starfield , Redfall at E3 press conference

Xbox reveals Starfield, Redfall at E3 press conference

June 13, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
June 13, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3

Merrily E3 rolls along---and today it rolled into the joint Microsoft/Bethesda press conference, and marked the first major confirmation that the Maryland-based game publisher’s titles would start to become Xbox and PC exclusives.

The press conference also proved to be a shot in the arm for the already-beefed-up Xbox Game Pass. A number of titles like Starfield and Redfall will be available on the subscription service on day 1.

There were plenty of other titles on display, including a new look at the long-delayed Halo Infinite. Here’s a list of the major announcements.

Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release date: November 11th, 2022.

Last teased in 2020, Starfield was finally unveiled to the world (slightly early, due to a hiccup in the Washington Post’s content management system) as an Xbox/PC exclusive. More intriguingly, the game will be playable on Xbox Game Pass on day one—a big move for Microsoft to try and get more players on their subscription service.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Release Date: April 28, 2022

The Russian post-apocalyptic series’ next entry was announced as being another PC/Xbox exclusive, and would also be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass.

Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: WB Games

Just a note that Turtle Rock’s Left 4 Dead­-inspired title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass immediately on launch.

Contraband

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Xbox Game Studios

Release date: 2022

The developers of the Just Cause series teased a new co-op open world game that yes, will also be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass on launch. It’s also an Xbox console exclusive.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Developer: Rare

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: June 22nd, 2021

Sea of Thieves is getting in on the “metaverse” business with an official Pirates of the Caribbean tie-in courtesy of Disney.

Psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine Entertainment

Release Date: August 25, 2021

The long-awaited, long-in-development Psychonauts 2 got a new trailer and release date.

Party Animals

Developer: Recreate Games

Release Date: 2020

Plush, Gang Beasts-like multiplayer brawler Party Animals will be an Xbox console exclusive.

Somerville

Developer: Jump Ship

Release date: 2022

Developer Jump Ship debuted a moody alien invasion/exploration game titled Somerville.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: Holiday 2021

343 boss Bonnie Ross announced that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode would be free-to-play, then followed with a new preview for this fall’s shooter release.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studios

Publisher: Focus Home

Release Date: 2022

Asobo Studios’ A Plague Tale: Innocence got a surprise sequel announcement as an Xbox Console….something something.

Slime Rancher 2

Developer/Publisher: Monomi Park

Monomi Park’s Slime Rancher gets a sequel laser-aimed at Xbox Game Pass.

Shredders

Developer: Foampunch

Release Date: Maybe December 2021

Ubisoft’s not the only developer debuting an extreme sports title this year---developer Foam Punch showed off a serene-looking snowboarding game  called Shredders.

Replaced

Developer: Sad Cat Studios, Coat Sink

Release date: 2022

It was a good day for moody-looking games, as developers Sad Cat Studios and Coat Sink showed off Replaced, a 2D action game with a huge sense of style. And yes, it’s another day-one-GamePass release.

Among Us

Developer: Innersloth

Publisher: Innersloth

Release Date: “Coming soon”

Innersloth announced it’s bringing the megapopular Among Us to Xbox “soon,” along with new expanded lobby sizes.  

Age of Empires IV

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: October 28th.

It’s been a long time since the phrase “Age of Empires sequel” was relevant, but here we are. Microsoft showed off gameplay for a new Age of Empires game, and confirmed it would also be coming to Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds 2

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: Unknown

Obsidian Entertainment debuted the sequel to The Outer Worlds as an Xbox exclusive that will be available on GamePass in a self-aware trailer that kind of undermined how neat and funny The Outer worlds is.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Developer: Asobo Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: July 27th, 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally landing on Xbox Series X/S, and is coming with another movie-tie-in—a promo for the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: November 9th

It’s not an Xbox conference without a Forza Horizon appearance. The series is headed to Mexico, and of course, Xbox Game Pass.

Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release date: Summer 2022

Arkane Austin showed off what it’s been working on while its sister studio plugs away on Deathloop. It’s a multiplayer vampire hunting game exclusively on Xbox consoles, and available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

It goes without saying that the word “Xbox Game Pass” was allover this conference---Microsoft definitely looks to be interested in boosting that service as much as it can in 2021-2022.

Related Jobs

Eyestorm Creative
Eyestorm Creative — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Post Producer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[06.11.21]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[06.11.21]
Senior Programmer
Skybound
Skybound — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Producer (Games)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image