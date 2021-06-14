Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021
The Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid has ended after raising over $900,000

The Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid has ended after raising over $900,000

The Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid has closed with over $900,000 raised through Itch, smashing its initial finding goal of $500,000.

The bundle featured 1271 games from 1063 creators and was available for a minimum of $5. All proceeds from the bundle will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which works to deliver food and medical assistance to Palestinians in need.

Over 97,000 people donated to the bundle, which ended on June 11, and contained titles like Baba is You, Celeste, Minit, Pikuniku, Nuclear Throne, and the award-winning Liyla and the Shadows of War from Palestinian developer Rasheed Abueideh. 

"Congrats everyone! Thank you so much, this was a huge group effort," said bundle curator Alanna Linayre. "Special thanks to Rasheed Abueideh, Spencer Hayes, Leaf Corcoran, Rami Ismail, all the moderators, everyone who donated and volunteered, Zhenia Zankov for the art asset, and everyone who supported, bought, and retweeted the bundle."

Those who missed out on the bundle can still lend their support to the UNRWA and find out more about its work by clicking right here.

