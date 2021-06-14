Pokemon Go maker Niantic is working on a real-world Transformers mobile game

Pokemon Go creator Niantic is working on a real-world Transformers mobile game called Transformers: Heavy Metal.

The developer has partnered with Hasbro and TOMY on the project, and said the game will be an augmented reality experience powered by the Niantic Lightship platform.

Niantic explained it has been working on the game alongside Seattle-based studio Very Very Spaceship, and intends to soft launch Transformers: Heavy Metal in select countries soon. A global launch is planned for later this year.

2021 has been a busy year for Niantic, which has also worked on other AR titles including Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress.

Back in January the company acquired community platform Mayhem before partnering with Nintendo on an unnamed Pikmin project. It then began offering developers access to its rebranded Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit in May.