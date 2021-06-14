Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pokemon Go maker Niantic is working on a real-world Transformers mobile game

Pokemon Go maker Niantic is working on a real-world Transformers mobile game

June 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Pokemon Go creator Niantic is working on a real-world Transformers mobile game called Transformers: Heavy Metal

The developer has partnered with Hasbro and TOMY on the project, and said the game will be an augmented reality experience powered by the Niantic Lightship platform. 

Niantic explained it has been working on the game alongside Seattle-based studio Very Very Spaceship, and intends to soft launch Transformers: Heavy Metal in select countries soon. A global launch is planned for later this year.

2021 has been a busy year for Niantic, which has also worked on other AR titles including Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress.

Back in January the company acquired community platform Mayhem before partnering with Nintendo on an unnamed Pikmin project. It then began offering developers access to its rebranded Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit in May.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.14.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games) - Updated
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.14.21]
Junior Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.14.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[06.14.21]
Senior QA Tester (Vanguard)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image