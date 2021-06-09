Learn about the design of Disneyland's Avengers Campus at GDC 2021

When Disneyland finally reopened this month down in Anaheim, it did so with an incredible new attraction: Avengers Campus, a new land in Disney California Adventure featuring appearances from Marvel’s superhero lineup and incredible new interactive ride featuring the sensational Spider-Man: WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), Walt Disney Imagineering’s Brent Strong and Casey Ging will be breaking down the design philosophies behind WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, as well as the rest of Avengers Campus in their talk Avengers Assemble: Walt Disney Imagineering Empowers Guests at Avengers Campus.

Like last year’s talk about the making of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this will be your chance to learn how Walt Disney Imagineering merges game design principles with storytelling principles at a land-scale level.

And you don’t need spider-powers, super soldier serum, or the powers of the Sorcerer Supreme to watch this session. You just need to register for GDC 2021—do it today!

