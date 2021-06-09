Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn about the design of Disneyland's Avengers Campus at GDC 2021

Learn about the design of Disneyland's Avengers Campus at GDC 2021

June 14, 2021 | By Staff
June 14, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

When Disneyland finally reopened this month down in Anaheim, it did so with an incredible new attraction: Avengers Campus, a new land in Disney California Adventure featuring appearances from Marvel’s superhero lineup and incredible new interactive ride featuring the sensational Spider-Man: WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), Walt Disney Imagineering’s Brent Strong and Casey Ging will be breaking down the design philosophies behind WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, as well as the rest of Avengers Campus in their talk Avengers Assemble: Walt Disney Imagineering Empowers Guests at Avengers Campus.

Like last year’s talk about the making of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this will be your chance to learn how Walt Disney Imagineering merges game design principles with storytelling principles at a land-scale level.

And you don’t need spider-powers, super soldier serum, or the powers of the Sorcerer Supreme to watch this session. You just need to register for GDC 2021—do it today!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.14.21]
Junior Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.14.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
California College of the Arts
California College of the Arts — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Unranked, Adjunct Faculty, Animation Program
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.11.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image