Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Interim GM Gary McKay is the new official GM of BioWare

Interim GM Gary McKay is the new official GM of BioWare

June 14, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 14, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Gary McKay has officially been appointed general manager of Mass Effect studio BioWare following the departure of longtime BioWare dev and previous GM Casey Hudson in December 2020.

McKay is no stranger to the role. He himself stepped in as BioWare's interim general manager after Hudson stepped down last year, after joining the company earlier in 2020 as its head of development operations.

Today's news sees McKay now officially replace Hudson after the former GM stepped down suddenly alongside fellow BioWare veteran Mark Darrah.

BioWare broke the news in a blog post today, highlighting McKay's 20 years of industry experience across multiple studios in similar positions to the one he now holds at BioWare.

“At the heart of the role, you’re setting a vision for the business, and then enabling the creative developers to do their best work as we come together as a team," reads a statement from McKay. “So it’s a blend of operational decisions and creativity, working together to build the best possible experience for our players. There aren’t many roles out there where you’re constantly balancing those things, but that’s what I enjoy the most.” 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.14.21]
Design Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.14.21]
Senior Concept Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.14.21]
Combat Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[06.14.21]
Audio Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image