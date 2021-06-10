Get a job: Join Sucker Punch as a Multiplayer/Network Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch, the studio that created Ghost of Tsushima and the multiplayer Legends Mode, is looking for a Multiplayer/Network Programmer to join our studio in Bellevue, WA. Our talented multiplayer designers create awesome game team experiences, and you’ll be pivotal in bringing that creativity to life in a spectacular multiplayer game. We are looking for the whole package: someone with the necessary skills to investigate, define, implement and deploy networking features that support a smooth and engaging cooperative game play experience.



Whether you are working on cloud systems, peer-to-peer and peer-to-server communication, or going deep into the game play features that empower online game play experiences, this is more than just coding a feature in a single layer; it is about owning the vision from game play design goals, all the way to the nut and bolts of the engine and networking.

Sucker Punch fosters a healthy company culture, crucial to creating a productive and collaborative work environment. Here you will participate, interact, voice your ideas, and be a key part of something awesome.



Responsibilities

• Analyze and enhance existing features, and support the multiplayer designers using them

• Design and develop new features for our networking and multiplayer game play systems

• Collaborate with designers in order to create new user experiences and online game modes, writing bug-free and maintainable code

• Work is done mostly in C++, but Python is also required in some of our workflows.

• Follow best practices, development processes, and coding standards

• Create and implement well-engineered, reliable, maintainable, and bug-free code

• Ability to work under tight time constraints and deadlines

• Able to own large engine features from start to finish

• Must have a positive and supportive attitude and enjoy working with others



Qualifications

• BS or higher in Computer Science or a related discipline

• Must be legally able to work in the United States

• Excellent communication across disciplines

• Solid understanding of networking systems

• Passionate about making great games



Bonus Factors

• 1+ years of academic or personal experience in multiplayer game development

• Experience developing systems for high-availability online services (servers)

