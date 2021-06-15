Guilty Gear Strive has topped 300,000 worldwide sales in three days

Guilty Gear Strive, the latest entry in Arc System Works' hybrid 2D-meets-3D fighting franchise, has sold over 300,000 copies worldwide in three days.

The title was pitched by the Japanese studio as a "complete reconstruction of the franchise" and launched on June 11 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Initially slated to launch in May 2020, the fighter was pushed back until June this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news was announced by Arc System Works' in a post on Steam, with the company lauding the sales milestone as a "tremendous achievement."