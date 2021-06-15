Report: New Rare franchise Everwild has been completely rebooted after leadership reshuffle

Everwild, a new IP from Rare that was first unveiled in 2019, didn't make an appearance at E3 2021 because it's being "completely rebooted."

That's according to a report from VGC, which claims the departure of creative director Simon Woodroffe last year resulted in the project undergoing a massive overhaul.

Other significant leadership changes have also being made in a bid to get Everwild back on track, with those familiar with the matter indicating the design process has effectively "restarted from scratch."

Those same sources told VGC the Everwild team is currently targeting a 2024 release, and that Rare veteran Gregg Mayles -- who's previously worked on titles like Sea of Thieves, Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country -- has been brought in to oversee the reboot.

There's also been some indication that the dev team are struggling to find a clear gameplay hook after being told to shun combat mechanics by leadership.

Commenting on the report, Everwild executive producer Louise O'Connor confirmed the appointment of Mayles and said Rare "has been making progress on all aspects of Everwild" since it debuted the project at X019.