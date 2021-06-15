Try Sable , Lake , and more during the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event

Xbox is spotlighting a smorgasbord of indie projects during its second [email protected] Summer Game Fest Demo event.
Running from June 15 to June 21, the event will give players and fellow developers the chance to take over 40 unreleased titles for a spin on Xbox platforms, including the likes of Sable, Lake, Death Trash, Echo Generation, and more.
The demos will be playable starting today but more will be made available as the week rolls on, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on the Xbox Dashboard for updates.
Earlier this week, Xbox took to the virtual E3 stage to showcase a bunch of highly-anticipated projects including Bethesda's sci-fi adventure Starfield, Double Fine's long-awaited sequel Psychonauts 2, and its flagship shooter Halo Infinite.
It also debuted an array of brand new Xbox Game Studios titles including Forza Horizon 5, The Outer Worlds 2, and Redfall -- all of which are at varying stages of development.
Those interested in checking out the company's indie roster can find the full list of [email protected] Summer Game Fest demos below.
[email protected] Summer Game Demo Fest titles
- A Juggler's Tale (kaleidoscube)
- Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)
- Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)
- BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)
- Black Book (Morteshka)
- Button City (Subliminal)
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)
- Clouzy! (Tinymoon)
- ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)
- Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
- Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)
- DREAMERS (PlaySys)
- Echo Generation (Cococucumber)
- Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)
- Fractal Space (Haze Games)
- Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)
- Godstrike (Overpowered)
- Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
- Lake (Gamious)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)
- Mad Streets (Craftshop)
- Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)
- Paint the Town Red (South East Games)
- Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)
- Sable (Shedworks)
- Sail Forth (David Evans Games)
- Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
- Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)
- Teacup (Smarto Club)
- The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)
- The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)
- The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Trigger Witch (Rainbite)
- Tunic (Isometricorp)
- Wreck Out (Four5Six)