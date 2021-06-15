Try Sable , Lake , and more during the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event

Xbox is spotlighting a smorgasbord of indie projects during its second [email protected] Summer Game Fest Demo event.

Running from June 15 to June 21, the event will give players and fellow developers the chance to take over 40 unreleased titles for a spin on Xbox platforms, including the likes of Sable, Lake, Death Trash, Echo Generation, and more.

The demos will be playable starting today but more will be made available as the week rolls on, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on the Xbox Dashboard for updates.

Earlier this week, Xbox took to the virtual E3 stage to showcase a bunch of highly-anticipated projects including Bethesda's sci-fi adventure Starfield, Double Fine's long-awaited sequel Psychonauts 2, and its flagship shooter Halo Infinite.

It also debuted an array of brand new Xbox Game Studios titles including Forza Horizon 5, The Outer Worlds 2, and Redfall -- all of which are at varying stages of development.

Those interested in checking out the company's indie roster can find the full list of [email protected] Summer Game Fest demos below.

[email protected] Summer Game Demo Fest titles