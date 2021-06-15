It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 could be returning to the PlayStation Store

CD Projekt Red's polarizing action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 looks to be returning to the PlayStation Store after being delisted in December last year.

As spotted by IGN and confirmed by Gamasutra (on the PlayStation 5, as shown below), the game can now be found by searching for its name on the digital marketplace and has been tagged 'Just Announced.'

Right now, those who don't own the game can only add it to their Wishlist or follow it to receive updates -- in the same way they would an upcoming title. Players who own the digital version on PlayStation, however, are seemingly able to redownload the latest version (Hotfix 1.22) directly from the storefront.

Cyberpunk was pulled from the PlayStation Store following a rough, buggy release that hit players on last-generation systems particularly hard. Earlier this month, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said removing the game was a "tough decision," but that the console maker had to put its community first.

"We had to act in the interests of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them," said Ryan, speaking to Axios. It's worth noting that CD Projekt itself recognized the bugs plaguing players after a fair bit of public outcry, and eventually implemented its own refund scheme that resulted in over 30,000 copies of Cyberpunk being returned.

Overall, however, that campaign and the game's removal from the PlayStation Store didn't prevent CD Projekt from reporting its best-ever fiscal year with over $303 million in profit and more than 13.7 million sales of Cyberpunk as of December 2020 -- although it did seem to impact the Polish company's performance during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.