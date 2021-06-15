BAFTA YGD 2021 to honor young devs working in Unity, Unreal, Dreams , and more

The BAFTA Young Game Designers finalists for 2021 have been announced ahead of a virtual award ceremony on July 8, 2021.

The YGD Awards are organised by BAFTA to celebrate and spotlight some of the best and brightest emerging talent in the UK games industry.

BAFTA said this year's finalists were selected for their "creativity and vision," and explained that all shortlisted entries will be judged on "gameplay design and their suitability for their chosen games platform."

There are 40 finalists in total, each of which will compete for the Game Concept Award and Game Making Award across the 10-14 and 15-18 age categories.

Projects shortlisted by BAFTA include games made in Dreams, such as The Little Ninja, Unreal and Unity projects like BackYard Racing and Welcome Looming, GameMaker 2 creations including Getting Out of It and Hot Dodge!, and many more remarkable titles.

"Shortlisted entries demonstrate a remarkable breadth of talent and provide an insight into the future of the British games industry, shining a light on the art and craft of games, and the vital role they have played in keeping people connected, inspired and entertained across the last year," said BAFTA.

"They explore a wide variety of meaningful and contemporary topics, such as: climate change, social justice and cause-related issues, mental health, bereavement, escapism, relationships, identity, education, disability, gender diversity, and inclusion with strong themes of community and togetherness evident in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."

You can find out more about the YDG Awards and this year's finalists (all of which are truly fantastic) over on the BAFTA website.