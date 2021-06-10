Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Game artists—submissions for the 2021 Game Makers' Sketchbook are now open!

Game artists—submissions for the 2021 Game Makers' Sketchbook are now open!

June 15, 2021 | By Staff
Game artists—we’d like to take a moment today to highlight a new initiative from our scholarship partners at the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS).

This year the AIAS, in partnership with creative production company iam8bit and communications firm fortyseven (47), is debuting the Game Maker’s Sketchbook. The Game Maker’s Sketchbook aims to highlight and celebrate all forms of art related to the craft of making games.

Submissions are open from June 1 – July 1. Selections will be announced on July 19 and some will be available for purchase as limited edition art prints or collectibles via an iam8bit powered digital gallery to be launched during this year’s all-digital Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd).

Each of the 6 categories will showcase a shortlist of 3 works with one overall Game Maker’s Sketchbook winning selection, which will all be announced & showcased on the Game Maker’s Sketchbook website.

Want to show off your stuff? Submit your work here.

And be sure to register for GDC 2021 to see the full gallery of incredible work!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

