Andrew Day stepping down as CEO of game service provider Keywords

Andrew Day stepping down as CEO of game service provider Keywords

June 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Keywords CEO Andrew Day is stepping down with immediate effect following a health scare earlier this year. 

The chief exec took a temporary leave of absence in March 2021 for health reasons, but has now decided to bring forward a longer term retirement plan that will see him depart as CEO and step down as a director of the board. 

Keywords has undergone a huge transformation under Day's leadership, transitioning from a privately held company with a single localization and testing studio in Dublin into a publicly traded global technical and creative service provider with over 9,000 staff in 69 studios across 22 countries. 

Day, who has spent 12 years as CEO, said he's pleased to be leaving the sprawling game service provider in such a strong position, and indicated Keywords will continue its acquisition-driven expansion strategy . 

"Whilst my recent health scare has brought about a reassessment of my priorities and brought forward a retirement that I was otherwise looking forward to in the coming few years, I am pleased to be leaving the Group in such a strong position to continue to deliver on its proven strategy," commented Day in a press release. "This strategy continues to deliver excellent momentum in organic growth and acquisition execution."

The Keywords board will now initiate a "full search process to appoint a high caliber successor" who can take the company forward. Day will also make themselves available to the board in an advisory capacity over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

