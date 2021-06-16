Microsoft will use cloud streaming to future-proof the Xbox One

Microsoft will use cloud streaming to prevent the Xbox One from becoming obsolete as games become reliant on next-gen hardware.

Outlining its future-proofing plans on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft said it intends to bring upcoming titles like Starfield, Redfall, and more (unveiled during its recent E3 conference) to last-generation consoles by tapping into Xbox Cloud Gaming technology.

The technology is already being used to let Xbox Game Pass subscribers play console titles on mobile devices, tablets, and browsers, so utilizing it to keep older console hardware in play feels like the logical next step.

"You’ll see many games this holiday, including Forza Horizon 5, which will boast DirectX Raytracing on both Xbox Series X and S, and Battlefield 2042, which will run at 60fps while supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S. Some games launching next year from our first party studios and partners, such as Starfield, Redfall, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 require the speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S," said the company.

"We’re excited to see developers realize their visions in ways that only next-gen hardware will allow them to do. For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers."

The original Xbox One launched in November 2013, and although more powerful versions of the console have been rolled out in the years since, it'll be interesting to see how long Microsoft can keep the near-decade old system relevant.