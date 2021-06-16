Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 16, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 16, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 16, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft will use cloud streaming to future-proof the Xbox One

Microsoft will use cloud streaming to future-proof the Xbox One

June 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft will use cloud streaming to prevent the Xbox One from becoming obsolete as games become reliant on next-gen hardware.

Outlining its future-proofing plans on the Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft said it intends to bring upcoming titles like Starfield, Redfall, and more (unveiled during its recent E3 conference) to last-generation consoles by tapping into Xbox Cloud Gaming technology. 

The technology is already being used to let Xbox Game Pass subscribers play console titles on mobile devices, tablets, and browsers, so utilizing it to keep older console hardware in play feels like the logical next step.

"You’ll see many games this holiday, including Forza Horizon 5, which will boast DirectX Raytracing on both Xbox Series X and S, and Battlefield 2042, which will run at 60fps while supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S. Some games launching next year from our first party studios and partners, such as Starfield, Redfall, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 require the speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S," said the company.

"We’re excited to see developers realize their visions in ways that only next-gen hardware will allow them to do. For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers."

The original Xbox One launched in November 2013, and although more powerful versions of the console have been rolled out in the years since, it'll be interesting to see how long Microsoft can keep the near-decade old system relevant.

Related Jobs

Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[06.15.21]
Lead Game Designer
Fishermen Labs
Fishermen Labs — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.15.21]
AR/VR Technical Lead
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.15.21]
Concept Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.15.21]
Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image