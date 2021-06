Newsbrief: Yakuza spinoff Judgment has sold over 1 million copies worldwide since launching in December 2018, according to a (translated) post on Twitter.

The Sega-published title debuted on the PlayStation 4 in Japan in December 2018, before getting a worldwide release in June 2019. It has since been released on other platforms including Xbox Series X | S, Google Stadia, and PlayStation 5.

A remastered version of the action-adventure title was also rolled out in April this year, and a sequel called Lost Judgment is due to release in September 2021.