Here's all that an Expo Pass offers at GDC 2021

June 16, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
For years the Expo Pass has been one of the most affordable methods of attending the Game Developers Conference, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with exhibitors on the show floor while attending a select track of career and advocacy-focused talks.

For the all-digital 2021 Game Developers conference (running July 19th- 23rd), the organizers are pleased to inform you that even without the exhibition floor of the Moscone Center, we’ve put together a number of incentives to help you make the most of your Expo Pass.

 Here’s a sampling of what you can get out of an Expo Pass at GDC 2021:

  • Full access to GDC 2021’s networking tools for attendees and exhibitors
    • Connect with your fellow attendees and other game industry peers using the networking tools on Swapcard, our official partner for GDC 2021.
  • The GDC 2021 Advocacy Track
    • All talks in the Advocacy Track, including sessions on Diversity & Inclusion, Accessibility, Community Management, as well as a slew of interactive roundtables, are available to Expo Pass holders.
  • The GDC online Expo + Sponsored Content
    • We’ve recreated a digital exhibition hall for GDC 2021! Expo Pass holders can interact with exhibitors and check out a wide range of sponsored content which including technical breakdowns and design talks from game industry veterans.
  • GDC 2021 Special Events
    • Expo Pass holders will be able to access all the great Special Events being held at GDC 2021. These include live podcast sessions, GDC Main Stage talks, concerts from talented video game artists, and so much more!
  • The IGF and GDCA Award Shows
    • And last but certainly not least, you’ll be able to watch the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice awards while chatting with your fellow attendees.

There’s so much to see at GDDC 2021! Click here and grab your Expo Pass today!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

