Get a job: Yacht Club Games needs a Mid-Senior Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Yacht Club Games is looking for a talented mid- to senior-level game designer to join our game team. We are looking for candidates eager to build great games along with us!

Responsibilities

Collaborate with all disciplines to design and direct gameplay features to achieve the goals of the project at an utmost level of quality.

Solve problems using the tools/time/scope available to craft unique and enjoyable play.

Perform reviews of all gameplay content and provide meaningful feedback.

Iterate on designs based on team and community input, playtests, and metrics.

Requirements

Passionate about playing and making games

Strong Level design skills

Strong communication skills

Deep knowledge of games

Able to work closely with the programming team to design and develop gameplay features and systems

Excellent creative, analytical, and organizational skills

Ability to write and maintain detailed design documentation throughout a project life cycle

Advanced knowledge of level editing tools

Self-motivated and curious with a willingness to continue learning

Able to quickly become proficient in a variety of proprietary development tools

Portfolio showcasing recent work

Desirable

Proficiency in 3D software (Maya, ZBrush, Mudbox, 3ds Max, etc)

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop

Scripting experience

Familiarity with SVN

Benefits & Perks

Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!

Robust medical and dental insurance for you and your family members

Generous Profit Sharing and Bonus plans

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with 4% company match

Unlimited discretionary vacation and sick days that we want you to use!

Working in our beautiful office located in Los Angeles

Free onsite parking

Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.