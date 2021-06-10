Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 16, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 16, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 16, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Yacht Club Games needs a Mid-Senior Game Designer

Get a job: Yacht Club Games needs a Mid-Senior Game Designer

June 16, 2021 | By Staff
June 16, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Mid-Senior Game Designer, Yacht Club Games

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Yacht Club Games is looking for a talented mid- to senior-level game designer to join our game team. We are looking for candidates eager to build great games along with us!

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with all disciplines to design and direct gameplay features to achieve the goals of the project at an utmost level of quality.
  • Solve problems using the tools/time/scope available to craft unique and enjoyable play.
  • Perform reviews of all gameplay content and provide meaningful feedback.
  • Iterate on designs based on team and community input, playtests, and metrics.

Requirements

  • Passionate about playing and making games
  • Strong Level design skills
  • Strong communication skills
  • Deep knowledge of games
  • Able to work closely with the programming team to design and develop gameplay features and systems
  • Excellent creative, analytical, and organizational skills
  • Ability to write and maintain detailed design documentation throughout a project life cycle
  • Advanced knowledge of level editing tools
  • Self-motivated and curious with a willingness to continue learning
  • Able to quickly become proficient in a variety of proprietary development tools
  • Portfolio showcasing recent work

Desirable

  • Proficiency in 3D software (Maya, ZBrush, Mudbox, 3ds Max, etc)
  • Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop
  • Scripting experience
  • Familiarity with SVN
  • Benefits & Perks
  • Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!
  • Robust medical and dental insurance for you and your family members
  • Generous Profit Sharing and Bonus plans
  • 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with 4% company match
  • Unlimited discretionary vacation and sick days that we want you to use!
  • Working in our beautiful office located in Los Angeles
  • Free onsite parking
  • Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[06.15.21]
Lead Game Designer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.15.21]
Mid-Senior Game Designer
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver/Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
[06.15.21]
Systems Design Lead (Co-Op, Online, New IP)
Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Vienna, Remote, Remote
[06.15.21]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image