Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Facebook Gaming introducing Streamer Fan Groups to help foster communities

Facebook Gaming introducing Streamer Fan Groups to help foster communities

June 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Facebook Gaming has launched Streamer Fan Groups to help content creators grow their communities on the social media platform. It's notable news that comes as Facebook attempts to build out its streaming platform to cement its place alongside rivals like Twitch and YouTube.

The company explained that Streamer Fan Groups are designed to increase engagement and growth, spark "richer" communication via chats and rooms sorted by interests, and enable collective play with other group members.

"Give your community and fans an easy place to come together and engage around your content while you’re live or offline. As you go live, you can select the option to distribute your stream to the group and viewers will also be prompted to join your group," wrote the company in an explainer.

"We hope Streamer Fan Groups will help your audience stay engaged with each other and your content before, during, and after your streams."

The new functionality will initially be rolled out to a small subset off creators, with Facebook hoping to gather feedback and made improvements ahead of an official launch. 

The arrival of Streamer Fan Groups comes just over a year after Facebook launched a dedicated Facebook Gaming mobile app to place its streamers "in the foreground."

"We don’t want to be the background window in a Chrome tab while someone is doing their homework or doing something else," commented Facebook at the time. "With mobile, if you have the app open and you're using the app, it’s in the foreground. You can’t do anything else on your mobile phone, and that is extremely powerful."

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.16.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.16.21]
Senior Test Automation Engineer
Onward Play
Onward Play — Wilton, Connecticut, United States
[06.16.21]
Game Recruiter
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.16.21]
Senior Distributed Systems Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image