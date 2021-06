Newsbrief: Hazelight Studios' co-op adventure It Takes Two has sold 2 million copies in less than three months.

The title launched on March 26 for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, and managed to eclipse 1 million sales within a month.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Hazelight said the milestone indicated there's still an appetite for co-op experiences. "We’re simply amazed by the passion you wonderful people have shown our game and we couldn’t be happier seeing so many fans of co-op out there," wrote the company.