Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The full GDC 2021 schedule is now live!

The full GDC 2021 schedule is now live!

June 17, 2021 | By Staff
June 17, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

If you’re looking to build a schedule for the 2021 all-digital Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), heads up! All of the dates and times for this year’s sessions have been uploaded to the GDC schedule viewer.

That means you can now start picking and choosing which talks you can watch on which days.

And remember! If you’ve got a scheduling conflict, or want to attend two talks at the same time, you can totally catch all the talks you want. That’s because all GDC 2021 sessions will be archived for viewing-on-demand shortly after their broadcast.

Archived talks will also feature enhanced closed-captioning (which you can learn more about here). Live sessions may take more time to appear, but don’t worry---you’ll have up to a week after GDC 2021 concludes to browse the platform and watch any sessions you want at your leisure.

Need some talks to check out? Here’s a few we’ve already promoted:

Creating Feudal Japan from Across the Pacific is scheduled for Thursday July 22nd at 1:20 PM.

'Resident Evil Village': Our Approach to Game Design, Art Direction, and Graphicsv is also scheduled for Thursday, July 22nd at 4:20 PM.

And Avengers Assemble: Walt Disney Imagineering Empowers Guests at Avengers Campus is scheduled for Friday July 23rd at 2:30 PM.

We can’t wait to see you at GDC 2021! Register today and start building your schedule now.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.16.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.16.21]
Senior Test Automation Engineer
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.16.21]
Senior Distributed Systems Developer
SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.15.21]
3D Software Developer: Game Tools and Pipeline


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image