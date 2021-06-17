Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 17, 2021
Ubisoft Massive head steps down, will return in a new role at Ubisoft next year

Ubisoft Massive head steps down, will return in a new role at Ubisoft next year

June 17, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 17, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Longtime Ubisoft dev and Ubisoft Massive managing director David Polfeldt is departing his role at Ubisoft Massive to start a new position at the company (after a 6-month sabbatical).

Polfeldt shared the announcement via a blog on the Massive Entertainment website, noting that he'll return to Ubisoft for a new adventure within the company in 2022, but is taking some time off following his 12-year-run as Massive's managing director.

"Seventeen years ago I joined a small Malmö-based indie-studio in a role that the founder defined as ‘Mister FixIt’. Little did I know what a roller-coaster adventure it would become," writes Polfeldt.

"Standing on the solid foundation of The Division, Avatar, Snowdrop, and Ubisoft Connect, the studio is in fantastic shape, and I am exceptionally grateful for what we have accomplished together," continues his post. "Before I embark on a new adventure in Ubisoft, I will try something else which is new and exciting to me: a long break! Wish me luck, and see you in 2022.” 

His blog post doesn't share much about his eventual new position, but an internal email picked up by the folks at Axios notes that Polfeldt was seeking a "new challenge" and that he'll rejoin Ubisoft in a "strategic role" following that sabbatical.

Polfeldt's temporary departure comes as Ubisoft itself navigates a complicated chapter of its history headlined by last year's reports of unchecked sexual harassment and toxic studio culture across several of its subsidiaries. Since those reports first saw the light of day, Ubisoft has seen several high-profile departures, some related to those allegations and some not.

The most recent of those high-level staffing shifts include May's departure of Ubisoft Owlient co-studio managers Remi Pellerin and Charlie Guillemot, the latter of whom is notably the son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

