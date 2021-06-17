Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 17, 2021
June 17, 2021
June 17, 2021
Nintendo boss says expanding demographics key to post-pandemic Switch sales

June 17, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
It’s his job to say so, but Nintendo’s Doug Bowser is exceptionally bullish about Nintendo Switch sales in the near future as the world continues to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to The Verge, Bowser discussed a number of key factors behind the Switch’s pandemic-era success (which saw huge shortages as countries began entering lockdown early in 2020). Among those factors are a new base of users from expanding demographics, including more female players.

(Brief language note--though The Verge describes the near-future of Switch sales as being “post-pandemic,” the global COVID-19 pandemic remains in progress even as vaccines are administered and deaths drop in countries like the United States.)

Per the Verge’s writeup, the Switch’s expanding userbase apparently includes more women than in years past, and those new users are engaging with titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Monster Hunter Rise. Bowser stated that those new users have been exceptionally interested in both games’ online features.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons again fueled a lot of that,” he said. “But it’s carried through and, for instance, even more recently Monster Hunter Rise has been the source of a lot of online play overall for us.”

Bowser added that as countries like the United States reopen and travel increases, he also expects the Switch’s portability factor to be an attractive proposition to on-the-go players. “I think that’s going to be really important as we emerge from this pandemic, and people are looking to engage in other activities, hopefully travel, vacations, etc.”

For more of Bowser’s thoughts on the future of Switch sales, you can head over to The Verge.

