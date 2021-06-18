Some Switch owners have been unable to download software for a week

Some unfortunate Switch owners are struggling to download software and updates from the Nintendo eShop due to what appears to be a firmware issue.

The problem was highlighted by a number of Switch users on Reddit a week ago who explained they were being met with error code 2123-1502 when trying to download content.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Nintendo customer support appears to be aware of the problem even the company hasn't commented on it official, as a troubleshooting guide has now appeared on the Nintendo Customer Support website.

The guide offers a number of possible solutions including restarting the console, clearing the cache, creating a new internet connection, or manually entering an alternate DNS.

Those workarounds appear to be delivering mixed results. In a more recent Reddit thread, one poster said resetting the console and toggling the network connection on and off seemed to solve the problem, while another claimed the fixes proposed by Nintendo customer support "didn't work at all."

What is clear based on anecdotes from multiple Reddit users is that the issue has been hugely frustrating for those affected, some of whom only clocked the issue after struggling to download recent purchases.

"I only knew about [the issue] when I purchased and tried to download Mario + Rabbids, the 'workaround' is to repeatedly spam download button every time there's an error. Took me about 11 tries for the system to bypass it," explained one Reddit poster.

"Glad to know it's not just me, bought Little Nightmares 1 and 2 and they've been giving me the same error code for an hour now," added another.

According to Eurogamer, customer support has reportedly told some console owners that a new firmware update is being put together that should address the issue. In the meantime, anybody affected by the error can find a number of potential workarounds on Reddit and Nintendo Customer Support.