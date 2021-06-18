The relaunched Xbox Design Lab will let you unleash your inner artisan

Microsoft has relaunched the Xbox Design Lab to let players, developers, and basically anybody with an Xbox (or a hankering for a fancy paperweight) create the gamepad of their dreams for the rather tempting price of $69.99.

The program was paused in October last year ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X | S, but Microsoft has flung open its doors once again to let console owners customize the next-generation Xbox Wireless Controller.

The Design Lab lets would-be artisans tweak controllers in a variety of ways. For instance, it's possible to change the colour of nearly all the external parts of the gamepad including the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks and more. An engraving tool can also be used to add a special message, your name, gamertag, or whatever else you can squeeze into the 16-character limit -- but it'll cost you an extra $10 so make it count.

Microsoft has teased even more customization options in the future, and says the current iteration of the Design Lab is "just the beginning."

"Our team is hard at work developing new processes, testing new materials, and innovating so that we can continue to evolve the Xbox Design Lab experience," added the company. "Over the coming months, we will share more information about new customization opportunities and new ways to personalize your gaming experience. "

If you need a little extra inspiration, check out the custom Gamasutra pad we rustled up (below). Garish green has never looked so good.