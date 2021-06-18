Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

The actual cost of making a video game: A free talk and Q&A with Mike Rose

The actual cost of making a video game: A free talk and Q&A with Mike Rose

June 18, 2021 | By Kris Graft
June 18, 2021 | By Kris Graft
More: Business/Marketing, Webinar

The next (free!) Gamasutra Editorial Forum is a must-attend as we welcome Mike Rose of Descenders and Hypnospace Outlaw publisher No More Robots.

Rose--formerly of Gamasutra--will be presenting the talk "The Non-Sugarcoated, Actual Cost of Making a Video Game." In this talk, he'll ruthlessly break down the costs--both monetary and mental--that developers need to take into account when making a game.

This talk is free to attend and will broadcast live with a Q&A (and available on-demand if you miss the original broadcast).

Be there for The Non-Sugarcoated, Actual Cost of Making a Video Game with Mike Rose on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Register now for free!

What to expect:

  • A 30-minute presentation by Mike Rose
  • A 15-minute presentation from our sponsor Xsolla
  • A 15-minute moderated live audience Q&A

More details:

Featured Presentation: The Non-Sugarcoated, Actual Cost of Making a Video Game: A Talk and Q&A with Mike Rose

Mike Rose has been publishing video games for longer than any human should, and has seen developers misunderstand the true costs behind video game development time and time again. In this talk, he ruthlessly breaks down the costs -- both monetary and mental -- that devs need to take into account when making a game.

Key Takeaways: A far better understanding of how much making a video game is going to cost you.

Sponsor presentation: TBA

Speakers

Mike Rose

Mike Rose
Founder
No More Robots

MikeRose is the founder of publishing label No More Robots, a fact that will no doubt be part of the prosecution's opening statement once robots have taken over the human race.

 

Kris Graft

Kris Graft
Editor-in-Chief and Publisher
Gamasutra

Kris Graft is publisher of Gamasutra, the leading site dedicated to the art and business of making games.

