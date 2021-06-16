Here's what you can get out of a Career Development Pass at GDC 2021

Whether you’re a student fresh out of school, an experienced developer looking to change course, or a professional looking to get into the game industry, there’s something for you at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference.

So much so in fact, that the organizers of GDC 2021 would like to make sure you know about the Career Development pass. For just $49, you can access the following content at this year’s online show!

The entire roster of Game Career Development talks.

All of the GDC 2021 Advocacy Talks.

GDC 2021 Special Events, including live concerts and GDC Podcast recordings.

GDC Main Stage Content.

The 2021 IGF and 2021 Game Developers Choice Awards.

