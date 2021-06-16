Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 18, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 18, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 18, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Here's what you can get out of a Career Development Pass at GDC 2021

Here's what you can get out of a Career Development Pass at GDC 2021

June 18, 2021 | By Staff
June 18, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Whether you’re a student fresh out of school, an experienced developer looking to change course, or a professional looking to get into the game industry, there’s something for you at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference.

So much so in fact, that the organizers of GDC 2021 would like to make sure you know about the Career Development pass. For just $49, you can access the following content at this year’s online show!

It’s a laser-focused method for honing your game industry career, and it can be all yours today! Register now and jump start your career at GDC 2021 next month!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.18.21]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image